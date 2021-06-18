Cold front to bring rain after a hot and mainly dry weekend

The ArkLaTex will see no real impacts from the Gulf disturbance this weekend as we stay hot and mainly dry. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area late Monday into Tuesday.

Friday was another mainly dry day around the ArkLaTex. Some drier air has moved into the area allowing temperatures Friday morning to dip into the 60s. Daytime highs have rebounded into the low to middle 90s. Look for the heat to stick around this weekend as the humidity gradually increases. Saturday will begin with lots of sunshine. Morning lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. We will see another hot day with daytime highs soaring back to the low to middle 90s.

With the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico moving into the SE edge of Louisiana, it is doubtful that our area will see much impact. Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Saturday. A stray shower cannot totally be ruled out, but most of the area will likely stay dry. We will see a clear to partly cloudy sky Saturday night. The weekend will end with a partly cloudy sky Sunday as the vast majority of the area will again stay dry.

Next week will begin with the arrival of a cold front Monday night. Showers and thunderstorms will move into the northern half of the area late Monday night. They will then spread south late Monday night into Tuesday. We could see some locally heavy rain in spots as some of the storms could be rather strong. Severe weather will be possible but somewhat limited.

We could see a decent amount of rainfall as the front moves through. Most of the area will likely receive an inch or more of rain. That could be it for the rain once it ends Tuesday. Upper-level high pressure will build back over the southern part of the country late next week. This will provide drier and warmer weather.

Highs ahead of the cold front will likely be in the middle 90s through Monday. Lows will warm to the mid to upper 70s. We will see a brief drop in temperatures behind the front. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 80s. Overnight lows will retreat to the 60s. Look for highs to quickly return to the middle 90s by the end of next week. Overnight lows will return to the low to middle 70s. Our next chance of rain could return by the end of next weekend.

–Todd Warren