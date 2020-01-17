Cold front to bring rain and below normal temperatures..sunshine returns this weekend

Another cold front will bring some showers with some thunder to the ArkLaTex Friday night through Saturday morning. Sunshine will start to return Saturday and will stick around through Tuesday. Temperatures in the week ahead will be near or below normal. Thunderstorms will be possible again by the end of next week.

Friday was a cloudy and mild day around the ArkLaTex with a few scattered showers. Look for the rain to become more widespread Friday night and Saturday morning as another cold front slides through our area. Severe weather is not expected but we could hear a few rumbles of thunder. While we could see a few pockets of brief heavy rain, rainfall amounts shouldn’t cause any issues as totals around the area will probably stay below one inch. Temperatures Saturday will likely begin in the mid to upper 50 which is around twenty degrees above normal for this time of year. Saturday temperatures will likely peak during the morning with highs in the upper 50s north to the low to mid-60s south. We could even see a few 70s in areas where the front moves through a bit later.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 24 hours.

Expect sunshine to return to the area behind the front. The northwest half of the area will see the clouds begin to break up Saturday afternoon. All of the area will see plenty of sunshine and cooler temperatures starting Sunday. Expect highs to be in the low to mid-50s. Sunday morning lows will be in the low to mid-30s. The below-normal temperatures will stick around through most of next week. Highs will likely stay in the 50s and lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Our next chance for rain will likely hold off until the last half of next week. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday with a slight chance for a shower. Most of the rain that we will see next week will come late Thursday and Thursday night. Models show a decent upper-level disturbance that will likely bring a decent amount of rain. As of right now, it appears that we will probably lack the instability to produce a widespread severe weather event. However, some thunder should be expected with heavy rain possible.

It looks like the near or below normal temperatures will continue for the rest of January. I’ll have the latest long-range outlook in my live update this evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren