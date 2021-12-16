Cold front to bring rain and end streak of warm weather

A cold front that eased into the ArkLaTex today will retreat to the north and then finally move through the area Friday night and Saturday. It will bring rain and much cooler temperatures. Christmas week is looking dry with another warming trend.

Thursday has been another warm day for this time of year. A cold front has produced some scattered showers and strong thunderstorms. The front will not move through our area so we will stay warm. After lows Thursday morning in the mid to upper 60s, we have warmed into the 70s and low 80s this afternoon. We will stay warm Friday as the front retreats to the north with record high temperatures looking promising. Lows Friday morning will dip into the low to middle 60s. We will see daytime highs once again in the 70s and low 80s.

Futurecast shows that the scattered strong storms that have developed near the front Thursday will shift to the north Thursday night and Friday as the front moves back to the north. The front will finally make its final push through the area Friday night and Saturday. While rain with some thunder is likely, severe weather is not expected. The rain will end from northwest to southeast Saturday and the clouds will decrease Saturday night. The weekend will end with a mix of sunshine and clouds Sunday. An upper-level disturbance will give us our last chance of rain in the next 10 days late Monday and Monday night.

Models including Futurecast continue to show that rainfall totals associated with the cold front will be heaviest over the NW half of the ArkLaTex where 1-2” will be possible

The weekend will turn much cooler behind the strong cold front. Saturday morning will begin with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We will likely fall into the 40s and 50s during the afternoon. Sunday and Monday will be rather chilly days. Lows will be in the low to middle 30s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Upper-level high pressure will then build back over the Gulf of Mexico next week. This will produce a dry weather pattern with a warming trend. Highs will return to the low to middle 70s and lows will warm to the upper 40s to low 50s by Christmas weekend.

-Todd Warren