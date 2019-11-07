Cold front to bring rain and temperature drop through the day.. pleasant weekend on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A strong cold front is moving into the northern ArkLaTex this morning bringing rain, and an eventual temperature drop to all areas today.

1-hour radar loop

Futurecast shows the rain picking up in Texarkana this morning, and in Shreveport late this morning into the afternoon. We may see a few isolated thunderstorms, but there is no threat for severe weather. Look for the rain to taper off this evening into tonight.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The story after the rain will be a significant temperature drop. Even though we are starting out comfortably in the 50s and low 60s, many of us will fall into the 40s and low 50s by the afternoon/evening commute. Don’t forget to take a jacket with you as you leave home, you may not need it this morning, but it will come in handy later today.

Expected temperatures and future radar at 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon

Where the rain is falling this morning north of I-30 potential accumulations may be in the 1 to 2-inch range, with all of us south of I-30 likely receiving a quarter to half-inch of rain on average.

Lingering cloud cover tonight will keep most of us from falling below freezing, as lows will be in the mid-30s to low 40s. A very cold Friday is expected with winds relaxing through the day, sunshine gradually returning, and highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Thursday night forecast low temperatures

Ahead of another very strong cold front early next week we will sandwich in a very nice weekend with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 60s Saturday, and near 70 degrees Sunday.

The cold front early next week will bring rain and thunderstorms Monday, with highs falling into the 30s and 40s Tuesday. Stay tuned!!!

