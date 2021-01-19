Cold front to bring rain showers Tuesday, heavy rain possible late this week and again late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first of several fronts on the way over the next week is moving into the ArkLaTex this morning.

We are seeing a steady band of rain showers progress slowly to the south. The early morning commute will be a wet one along I-30 including Texarkana, around sunrise the rain showers will move into the I-20 corridor impacting the morning commute for much of east Texas and Louisiana.

You will definitely feel the changes outside. It’s not as piercing cold as it has been the past few mornings. Temperatures will be in the low 50s due to the increase in clouds, making for cool but tolerable weather. The issue with the cold front today is that it will be very slow to move south. This means when the rain begins in your neighborhood, it may be on and off for much of the day. Accumulations will likely be less than an inch in most areas, but a few 1-inch totals along I-20 will be possible. The rain will still be ongoing south of I-20 late this afternoon and evening before tapering off overnight. No severe weather is expected.

We should receive a break from the rainfall Wednesday, but it will likely remain mostly cloudy with only a very slight chance of a stray shower or two. The cold front will become stationary south of the ArkLaTex Wednesday, then move back north as a warm front Thursday into Friday. The front is forecast to stall over the region which will lead to scattered rain showers and thunderstorms both days. This will be our first round of potentially heavy rain with accumulations of 1 to 2 and isolated amounts up to 3 inches. The severe weather threat looks low, but will need to be monitored late Thursday when we have warmer air in place.

Rain will taper off Friday afternoon and Saturday. If you have any outdoor things to get done this weekend Saturday is the day to aim for. Another cold front will move into the region bringing an increasing chance of rain and storms Sunday and Monday.

With warm air in place early next week there is potential for a few strong/severe storms that will need to be monitored late Sunday and Monday, but it’s too far out for any specifics.

Average rainfall accumulations today through next Monday will be in the 2 to 4 inch range. There will be some potential for localized flash flooding.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Monday