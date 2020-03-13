Cold front to bring scattered showers and storms Friday and into the weekend.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Rain and thunderstorms will move across the ArkLaTex today, with cooler temperatures along and north of Interstate-20. This pattern of unsettled weather will continue through the weekend and much of next week. The northern ArkLaTex will see a heavy rain threat develop.

This morning the cold front is inching south along I-30 and that’s where we are seeing most of the early day rainfall.

1-hour radar loop

We are not in the severe weather outlook from the Storm Prediction Center today, but we may continue to experience scattered storms capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. This will not be an all-day rain, but it will come through in a few different waves across the northern ArkLaTex. There may be some areas south of I-20 that receive little to no rainfall.



Temperatures are in the 60s, you will want to grab a jacket to be on the safe side as temperatures will fall off a few degrees this afternoon. Some areas will reach the mid and upper 70s south of I-20 before the front moves in later in the day.

Friday afternoon temperatures



The cold front will move back north as a warm front this weekend and stall close to the northern ArkLaTex. This stalled front will interact with several upper-level disturbances to squeeze out scattered showers and thunderstorms late Saturday, early Sunday and off and on for much of next week.

Highs will generally stay in the 60s and 70s over the next 7 days, with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Since the front will be stalled near or north of the I-30 corridor, this is where we will receive the heaviest rain over the next 7 days. In addition to what has already fallen, another 3 to 5 inches of rain is possible along the I-30 corridor through next Thursday. Accumulations throughout the I-20 corridor will be in the 1 to 2-inch range.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Thursday

Extended forecast

