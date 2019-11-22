Cold front to bring scattered storms and temperature drop Friday.. cool and sunny weekend on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is moving into the ArkLaTex this morning, and we are already seeing scattered showers and storms. The front will move northwest to southeast across the region today.

1-hour radar loop

The chance of rain will increase as we move through the morning and into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts mainly along and south of I-20, where the Storm Prediction Center has placed as ‘marginal risk’. The overall severe weather threat is low.

SPC severe storm risk outlook Friday

The chance for rain will increase through the morning and into the afternoon. Thunderstorms will likely end before sunset, but we may see a lingering shower across east Texas or Louisiana into tonight. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

It is another one of those days where the timing of the front means high temperatures in many areas will occur this morning. While you may step out to comfortable temperatures in the 60s, by the time we reach the afternoon commute we will be falling through the 50s and into the 40s across the northern ArkLaTex. Rainfall accumulations will likely be less than an inch in most areas.

Snapshot of futurecast temperatures at 4 p.m. Friday

A cool and comfortable weekend is on the way. Mornings will be cold, but above freezing. Expect lots of sunshine and highs in the 50s Saturday, and in the 60s Sunday.

Looking into Thanksgiving week we have a few disturbances that will impact the region. This means scattered rain chances are in the forecast with mild temperatures Thanksgiving Day.

