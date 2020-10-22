Cold front to bring scattered storms Friday and cooler temperatures Saturday

A cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex Friday. The weekend begins with below-normal temperatures Saturday and ends with above-normal temperatures Sunday. More rain could return to the area Monday and continue through most of next week.

Thursday was another very warm day for this time of year. Afternoon temperatures have again soared into the mid to upper 80s. Cooler temperatures are on the way Friday and Saturday as a cold front moves through the area Friday. This front will likely bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms. While we like will hear some thunder in spots, severe weather is looking very unlikely. Friday morning temperatures ahead of the front will likely begin in the mid to upper 60s. We should see a pretty good variation in afternoon temperatures thanks to the front. Daytime highs will range from the lower 70s over the northwest edge of the area to the middle 80s over the southeast.

Saturday is looking much cooler for all of the area thanks to lots of clouds and a very slight chance for some patchy light rain. After lows in the 50s and lower 60s, daytime highs will struggle to climb into the low to middle 60s. That cooldown won’t last very long. Models indicate that we will likely rebound into the mid-70s to lower 80s across the area Sunday despite some lingering clouds.

The much-advertised change in the weather pattern will begin to take place Monday. A second cold front will approach the area and bring back the chance for some scattered showers and thundershower. Severe weather is again looking unlikely at this point. The main upper-level low associated with the front will take its sweet old time in moving across the southern half of the country. That means that we will likely see a chance for rain continue through most of next week. Some models indicate that our wettest day could be next Thursday. The coldest air associated with this system will stay to our north and west. Look for daytime highs next week to mainly be in the 60s. Overnight lows will mainly be in the 50s. As of right now, it appears that we should dry out by Halloween weekend. Stay tuned!

–Todd Warren