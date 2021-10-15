Cold front to bring scattered storms today, cold air tonight

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will move through the ArkLaTex later today into tonight, this will bring a big pattern change as the heat, humidity, and rain will go away, and dry, cooler, and sunny weather will take over.

This change won’t happen until this evening in most areas, so we are in for another warm and humid day. Temperatures will start out in the 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a dry morning commute in the forecast. Highs ahead of the front will be in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with a breezy west wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Let’s break down the chance for rain today, which likely won’t happen until the afternoon. The front should be rolling into the I-30 corridor around 1 or 2 p.m. today, when it hits the warm and humid air it will likely trigger a few isolated to scattered storms across southern Arkansas. The front will continue south into Shreveport/Bossier in the mid to late afternoon, and it should be moving through the Toledo Bend area around sunset.

The threat for severe weather is low in most areas, but a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out in Arkansas early this afternoon. The primary threat would be high wind, but large hail will be a secondary threat. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for severe storms in southern Arkansas meaning 1 or 2 severe storms will be possible in the entire outlook area, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

As skies clear behind the front this afternoon into the evening a breezy northwest wind will develop. Wind gusts behind the front will be up to 20 to 25 miles per hour. This wind will be pushing cool air in throughout the evening which means have layers for the football games tonight. Kickoff temperatures may be around 80 degrees, but by the 4th quarter temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s with a steady north breeze adding a small wind-chill factor to the temperatures. You’ll want a jacket, sweater, or blanket if sitting in the bleachers tonight.

Friday night football forecast

After midnight temperatures will drop into the 40s and low 50s under clearing skies. If you are outside around sunrise on Saturday there will be a chill in the air but it will turn into a pleasant Fall weekend.

Sunny skies are expected Saturday and Sunday with highs in the low to mid-70s. There will not be any humidity so the weather will be perfect for outdoor activities.

The great weather will continue into next week with highs in the 70s and low 80s through Wednesday. We have a slight chance of rain returning as another cold front will approach Wednesday, and move through the region next Thursday or Friday keeping the cooler temperatures going into next weekend as well.