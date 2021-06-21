Cold front to bring storms Monday, cool down tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The week will begin with thunderstorms, some of which could be strong to severe as a cold front moves in later in the day. This front will bring cooler weather tonight and tomorrow.

We will be very warm early Monday, as sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We may see some rain develop before 9 a.m. mainly south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana. It should be a dry morning commute in most areas, but don’t forget to grab an umbrella as rain and thunderstorms will become widespread later in the day.

This cold front is currently moving through northern Arkansas and Oklahoma and will arrive in the ArkLaTex this afternoon. Ahead of the front, we will warm into the upper 80s and low 90s. The incoming front will encounter this warm and humid air and result in scattered thunderstorms this afternoon, with rain likely holding together in most areas later this evening into tonight. It is possible we could see a few scattered thunderstorms by the late morning in the warm and unstable air out ahead of the front.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Marginal Risk’ severe weather outlook in place for the entire ArkLaTex. This means 1 or 2 storms could be severe, but no widespread severe weather is expected. High wind and large hail will be the severe weather hazards today.

While I don’t expect any flash flooding concerns, futurecast is showing some areas receiving 1 to 2 inches of rain with an isolated amount exceeding 3 inches.

Potential rainfall accumulations Monday and Tuesday

Rain will wrap up in most areas overnight, but we can’t rule out a lingering shower tomorrow morning south of I-20. You will feel a noticeable drop in temperatures and humidity late tonight, as lows will be in the 60s, even some areas north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma falling into the upper 50s.

Forecast low temperatures Monday night into Tuesday morning

We will enjoy a 1-day break from the heat as high temperatures Tuesday will be in the low to mid-80s with returning sunshine throughout the day.

Unfortunately, the cooler Summer weather won’t be sticking around long, as a south wind off the Gulf and sunshine Wednesday will warm us back into the 90s. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s Wednesday through Friday with dry weather in most areas through late this week.

Our next storm system will settle into the region this weekend bringing scattered thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday.