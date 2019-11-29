Cold front to bring strong to severe storms Saturday

A cold front will bring thunderstorms Saturday that could be strong to severe. Sunshine and cooler temperatures return starting Sunday.

Friday was a mostly cloudy and warmer day around the ArkLaTex. That warming trend will continue until a cold front moves through the area Saturday. Showers and thunderstorms associated with the front will move into the northwest edge of the area early Saturday morning. This activity will slowly move to the southeast along and ahead of the front during the day Saturday. It still appears that a few of the storms could become severe with damaging wind the biggest concern. It still appears as if the atmosphere will support the possible development of a tornado or two.

The Storm Prediction Center indicates that our Saturday severe risk is at the ‘slight’ level or two on the one to five risk scale. This means that we might expect to see a handful of severe weather reports around the area. Temperatures Saturday will continue to be above normal. Look for steady or rising temperatures overnight as the front approaches. By the time the front arrives, temperatures will likely climb into the 70s over most of the area.

Expect a rapid clearing trend behind the front from northwest to southeast Saturday night. This will begin a streak of sunny and cooler conditions that will stick around through Wednesday. Highs Sunday and Monday will retreat to the 50s and 60s. Lows will fall into the 30s and 40s. Look for slightly warmer highs in the low to mid-60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll see a chance for more rain and possibly some thunder late Thursday into Friday morning. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update on Saturday’s severe weather threat.

