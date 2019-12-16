Cold front to bring temperature drop.. possible strong/severe storms today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will bring rain and thunderstorms today, a few strong/severe storms will be possible mainly south of I-20, with a temperature drop occurring this morning into the afternoon.

The cold front is currently bringing rain across the northern ArkLaTex, with a slow and steady push of rain to the south as we continue through the morning and into the afternoon.

1-hour radar loop

The severe weather threat will depend entirely on how much we are able to warm south of I-20 before the front arrives. The current thinking is the highest severe weather threat will remain to our east, but a few counties/parishes south of I-20 may see a brief window late this morning into the early afternoon for high wind and isolated tornado threat. The Storm Prediction Center has placed these areas in a ‘slight’ and ‘marginal’ risk for strong/severe storms. Texarkana and Shreveport aren’t likely to see any strong storms today.

Rain will likely wrap-up later this morning and into the afternoon in most areas. A lingering shower will be possible late today mainly across the Toledo Bend region. See the latest run of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

This is another one of those days where temperatures will undergo a slow and steady drop during the daylight hours. While many of us are waking up to mild temperatures in the 50s and 60s, a drop into the 40s and 50s is expected this afternoon with a chilly north breeze setting up behind the front.

Temperatures at 4 p.m. Monday afternoon

Clearing skies tonight will bring the return of freezing temperatures across the northern ArkLaTex, with all other areas in the mid-30s.

A quiet and cool December week is setting up with sunshine throughout the day tomorrow but cold highs in the 40s and low 50s. We will have highs in the 50s for much of the week with slight rain chances returning late in the week.

Extended forecast

