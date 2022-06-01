SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The chance of rain will increase slightly Wednesday, with rain likely tonight and tomorrow as a cold front moves into the region. This front will bring a temperature drop Thursday and Friday and lower our humidity as we head into the weekend.

Current radar 1-hour loop

Spotty rain showers and thunderstorms today: A complex of overnight thunderstorms in Oklahoma is drifting towards the northern ArkLaTex this morning. The storms will weaken, but we may have a few rain showers between sunrise and noon north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas.

The rest of the ArkLaTex will be under partly to mostly cloudy skies early, with sun and a light south breeze warming highs into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We should have a nice push from the sea breeze again this afternoon which will trigger a few spotty showers and storms in Texas and Louisiana. These will be short-lived rain showers, but hopefully, they will give a few areas a break from the heat.

36-hour Futurecast forecast (updated every hour)

A cold front will bring a higher chance of thunderstorms late tonight and tomorrow: A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex around midnight tonight. It will push a round of storms into the northern ArkLaTex between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. These storms may bring high wind or hail north of I-30. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a ‘Marginal Risk’ and ‘Slight Risk’ severe weather outlook for these areas overnight.

Severe weather risk overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning

The front will likely move through the remainder of the ArklaTex Thursday morning before stalling near the region during the afternoon. A few scattered storms may re-develop Thursday. The severe weather threat is low but a storm capable of high wind or hail can’t be ruled out so the SPC has a ‘Marginal Risk’ outlook for much of the region Thursday.

Rainfall accumulations will likely be between .5 and 1 inch where the storms arrive tonight, and less than a half-inch in all areas tomorrow.

Severe weather risk during the day Thursday

Heat loosens its grip for a few days: Following the passage of the front highs will drop comfortably into the low and mid-80s Thursday and Friday. There will be a slight (20%) chance of showers Friday, Saturday, and Sunday but the rain will have little impact on any outdoor plans during this time.