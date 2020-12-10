Cold front to bring thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, cooler air returns this weekend with more rain possible Sunday

Clouds to return Friday with a cold front producing showers and thunderstorms.  Temperatures drop to below-normal levels behind Friday’s front.  More rain possible Sunday followed by a chilly week next week.

Thursday was another sunny and warm day for this time of year.  Temperatures began in the 30s and 40s and quickly warmed back to the 70s.  The record high temperature for today’s date in Shreveport is 78 degrees.  You can see high temperatures so far today above.

Changes are on the way starting Friday.  A cold front will move through the area Friday night.  Ahead of the front, Friday looks to be a mostly cloudy and windy day.  Temperatures will likely stay above normal but won’t be as warm as highs only climb into the 60s.  It will also be rather windy ahead of the front as we will see a south wind of around 15 mph. 

Showers and thunderstorms will increase from west to east during the day and will likely be strongest Friday afternoon and evening. The rain will end from west to east Friday night.  Futurecast continues to indicate that rainfall totals will approach an inch at many locations.  Most locations will receive anywhere from ½ to 1”.  Severe weather can’t totally be ruled out. Given the earlier timing now indicated in the models when the atmosphere will be more unstable, the Storm Prediction Center now indicates that we will have a marginal severe weather risk. That means any severe weather should be somewhat isolated.

Cooler air will invade the ArkLaTex behind the front.  Saturday will begin with clouds and likely end with some sunshine.  Look for daytime highs Saturday to climb into the mid to upper 50s.  The weekend will end with more clouds and some scattered showers as a second disturbance approaches from the northwest.  Some winter precipitation will be possible to the north of the ArkLaTex Saturday night.  Since this system will move through our area Sunday when temperatures are warmer, we will likely only see rain.  

Most of next week is looking dry and cool.  Models are now hinting at a slight chance for some rain Tuesday.  A slight chance for a shower could return by next weekend.  Temperatures will stay near or below normal with highs mainly in the 50s and lows mainly in the 30s.  We could see the return of above-normal temperatures during most of Christmas week.  Stay Tuned!

–Todd Warren

