Cold front to bring thunderstorms today, pleasant weekend weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A slow-moving cold front will bring a few rounds of rain and thunderstorms to the ArkLaTex today. Dry air arriving behind this front tonight will set us up with a pleasant 4th of July weekend.

The first round of rain and storms will impact mainly Louisiana and Texas early in the morning. Once the temperatures begin to warm after sunrise another round of scattered rain and storms is expected to develop by the late morning and afternoon. Happy to say we are not expecting any severe weather, but gusty winds and frequent lightning will be possible with any thunderstorms today.

While it looks like we will avoid the threat of any heavy rain, the high-resolution forecast models are showing some 1 to 2-inch accumulations. It’s not enough to trigger any major flooding concerns, but we could see some high water on a road or two if this occurs.

Potential rainfall Friday through early Saturday

Let’s talk about the wonderful Summer weather we will enjoy in the upcoming days courtesy of this cold front. The rain and clouds will hold our high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s today, but you will still feel some humidity. Wind will be turning from the west to the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour which will begin to drop our humidity later this evening into tonight.

Our 4th of July weekend will be as good as it gets in this part of the country for the month of July. First of all, we don’t have any rain in the forecast. More importantly, the humidity will be noticeably lower with temperatures falling in the 60s Saturday morning. I can’t tell you what to do, but if you need to mow the lawn or get any yard work done take advantage of the 7 to 10 a.m. window as temperatures will be in the 60s and low 70s.

It will be warm Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, but a dry north wind will keep humidity low so it won’t hurt to be outside during the afternoon hours like it usually does.

Highs will be in the low 90s on the 4th of July, but if you’re outside grilling, or watching fireworks it should remain comfortable and dry.

The rain won’t waste much time returning. This cold front will move back north from the coast early next week and that will help to bring mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day Monday through Thursday. At this point, no flash flooding is expected, but some areas could pick up 1 to 2 inches of rain, with perhaps some isolated higher amounts by late in the week.

Tropical Storm Elsa

In the Tropics, Tropical Storm Elsa remains forecast to move towards Florida early next week, potentially along the Gulf coast of the state. Right now we don’t expect any impacts to the ArkLaTex, but if this changes we will keep you updated.