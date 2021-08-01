Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Cold front to end the weekend heatwave and bring thunderstorms

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The heat is still cranked up all across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the middle and upper 90s. Heat index values are in the triple digits too! I do have some good news! A cold front is nearby to spark some scattered showers and thunderstorms. So far, most of the rain coverage has been over the northern and western parts of the ArkLaTex. Models show this activity will head to the south! Tonight, we will see more scattered showers and storms. An isolated storm or two could produce some gusty winds. Lows will drop down into the middle 70s.

For Monday, everyone will see a good chance of showers and thunderstorms. The cold front will push temperatures down into the 80s. It will be a nice break from the upper 90s we have seen recently! A northeast wind will usher in some drier air and lower humidity values for much of next week. Through Tuesday, the region can expect to see 1-2″ of rain with locally heavier totals possible!

Highs for Monday
Rainfall totals through Tuesday

During the upcoming work week, temperatures will be slightly comfortable for August in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Lows will dip into the upper 60s. All good things must come to an end. Next weekend, high pressure will make its return to the ArkLaTex. Daytime highs will crank back up into the upper 90s. A few isolated showers and storms are possible.

The next seven days
