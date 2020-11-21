Cold front to move in tonight; more rain chances next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Saturday has been a very warm and cloudy afternoon. Temperatures are in the 70s and 80s. Currently, a cold front is to our north over Oklahoma and Missouri. The front will arrive in the ArkLaTex late tonight into the first half of Sunday. The first system will not produce much rain. The week ahead is looking wet off and on.

With the current drought monitor, the ArkLaTex is really beginning to see abnormally dry and moderate drought conditions. The jet stream will be pushing south to help produce some showers and storms. After the weekend rain, the next chance of showers and storms will come on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. With the upper-level disturbance passing to the north, the highest risk of severe storms may just be to the north of the region but we will continue to monitor. The rain will clear for Wednesday evening and Thanksgiving.

Rainfall totals

The next shortwave will push in for Black Friday weekend. A good chance for showers and storms will come in for Friday and Saturday. The timing of the system still varies between models. Through the next seven days, rainfall totals will add up between 1-2″ and some higher amounts will be possible. Temperatures will remain warm in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s and 50s.

The next seven days