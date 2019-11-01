Cold front won’t produce rain but keeps weekend temperatures cool

The sunshine and below normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend. A little rain possible Tuesday and more rain possible starting Thursday. Next weekend looks dry and chilly.

Friday was another sunny day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures did dip below freezing over most of the area. Lows were mainly in the upper 20s to low 30s. The low in Shreveport this morning was 30 degrees. Look for the below sunshine and below normal temperatures to stick around through the weekend. Overnight lows will likely stay in the 30s and daytime highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Next week will begin with an increase in clouds Monday. The warming trend will continue with highs returning to the mid 60. Lows Monday morning will be in the upper 30s to low 40s. A weak disturbance could produce some showers for Tuesday. Rain chances are looking somewhat limited and if you get some rain, it probably won’t be much. A second disturbance will move through the area Thursday and Friday. This system promises to bring more rain but it will not be as much as we received earlier this week. Right now we should expect 1/2 to 1″ of rain over the northwest half of the area and less than 1/2″ over the southeast.

Once this system clears the area, we’ll see another batch of cold air sweep in behind it next weekend. Look for sunshine to return next weekend with lows in the 30s and daytime highs in the 50s. We will likely see this pattern of below normal temperatures last through the middle of November. Check back this evening at 8:30 pm for a live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ long-range outlook.

–Todd Warren

