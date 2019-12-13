Live Now
Live coverage & analysis: Judiciary Committee nears impeachment vote

Cold morning turns into mild Friday.. pleasant weekend.. rain returns early next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Most areas will start about above freezing for your Friday morning, but it remains cold as we’ll be in the 30s or low 40s at sunrise.

We do expect a lot of cloud cover this morning as we are ahead of a weak frontal boundary. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day. With the dry air in place at the surface, we are not expecting to see any rain develop. Futurecast hints at a few light showers later today but that’s not likely to occur.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We will see a warming trend today due to a south wind off the Gulf that will carry most of our east Texas and Louisiana locations into the 60s. It will feel great. A wind shift to the northwest behind the front may hold some areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas in the 50s.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

A few clouds may linger this evening and tonight helping to hold our temperatures above freezing as we’ll drop into the 30s and low 40s again. Dry air behind the front will bring mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Sunday will be breezy, warmer, with increasing clouds through the day. We may see a late-day shower along or north of I-30.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex early Monday and bring showers and a few thunderstorms through the day. An earlier arrival will likely limit any severe weather threat but there is still some uncertainty. The Storm Prediction Center has us in their day 4 ‘slight risk’ outlook. Keep monitoring this development over the weekend.

Monday severe weather threat ‘slight risk’

Behind the front, cool and sunny conditions are expected for much of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Friday

64° / 44°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 64° 44°

Saturday

63° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 63° 46°

Sunday

77° / 64°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 77° 64°

Monday

66° / 36°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 66° 36°

Tuesday

53° / 30°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 53° 30°

Wednesday

54° / 31°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 31°

Thursday

57° / 38°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 57° 38°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

46°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

50°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
50°

52°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

59°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
59°

60°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

62°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
62°

61°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
61°

60°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

55°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

50°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
10%
50°

48°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
48°

47°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
47°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
47°

46°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
46°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

45°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
45°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories