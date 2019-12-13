Cold morning turns into mild Friday.. pleasant weekend.. rain returns early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Most areas will start about above freezing for your Friday morning, but it remains cold as we’ll be in the 30s or low 40s at sunrise.

We do expect a lot of cloud cover this morning as we are ahead of a weak frontal boundary. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine for much of the day. With the dry air in place at the surface, we are not expecting to see any rain develop. Futurecast hints at a few light showers later today but that’s not likely to occur.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

We will see a warming trend today due to a south wind off the Gulf that will carry most of our east Texas and Louisiana locations into the 60s. It will feel great. A wind shift to the northwest behind the front may hold some areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas in the 50s.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

A few clouds may linger this evening and tonight helping to hold our temperatures above freezing as we’ll drop into the 30s and low 40s again. Dry air behind the front will bring mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the 60s.

Sunday will be breezy, warmer, with increasing clouds through the day. We may see a late-day shower along or north of I-30.

A cold front will move into the ArkLaTex early Monday and bring showers and a few thunderstorms through the day. An earlier arrival will likely limit any severe weather threat but there is still some uncertainty. The Storm Prediction Center has us in their day 4 ‘slight risk’ outlook. Keep monitoring this development over the weekend.

Monday severe weather threat ‘slight risk’

Behind the front, cool and sunny conditions are expected for much of next week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.