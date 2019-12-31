Cold New Year’s night after a sunny and pleasant day.. rain returns Wednesday into Thursday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final day of 2019 will bring a cold morning and a cold night to celebrate the New Year, in between we will have a sunny and comfortable afternoon. 

This morning we are falling into the 20s across the northern ArkLaTex, with all other areas in the low to mid-30s, so you will need a jacket and perhaps a few minutes to defrost the car. After the sun comes up we should see pleasant temperatures later in the day as highs are forecast to climb into the low and mid 50s with a light northwest breeze and lots of sunshine. 

New Year’s Eve forecast highs

After sunset temperatures will fall rapidly through the 40s, and we will be in the 30s at midnight, so if you’re planning on being outside for some of the firework shows or lighting off your own fireworks it will be very cold. 
The good news is we won’t have to deal with rain, but clouds will increase tonight and tomorrow ahead of our next disturbance. It is possible we could see a few light late-day showers on New Year’s Day, mainly south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A warm front will move in from the Gulf Thursday. This will warm our temperatures into the 60s but it will also bring a chance of showers and storms through the day. While we may see some thunder/lightning, there does not look to be any severe weather threat with this system. 

Rainfall accumulations will be highest south of I-30 where some areas could receive over an inch of rain. 

Potential rainfall late Wednesday through early Friday

Drier air with a passing cold front will end the rain early Friday, and set up a dry weekend. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

57° / 35°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 57° 35°

Wednesday

57° / 47°
Afternoon showers
Afternoon showers 50% 57° 47°

Thursday

61° / 48°
Rain
Rain 90% 61° 48°

Friday

57° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 57° 39°

Saturday

56° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 36°

Sunday

64° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 64° 42°

Monday

64° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 64° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

35°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
35°

40°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
40°

46°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
46°

50°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
50°

52°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
52°

53°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

55°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

53°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

49°

6 PM
Clear
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Clear
0%
45°

43°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
43°

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

39°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
36°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Closings & Delays

School Closed mgn_1557401948452.jpg.jpg

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories