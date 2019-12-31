Cold New Year’s night after a sunny and pleasant day.. rain returns Wednesday into Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The final day of 2019 will bring a cold morning and a cold night to celebrate the New Year, in between we will have a sunny and comfortable afternoon.

This morning we are falling into the 20s across the northern ArkLaTex, with all other areas in the low to mid-30s, so you will need a jacket and perhaps a few minutes to defrost the car. After the sun comes up we should see pleasant temperatures later in the day as highs are forecast to climb into the low and mid 50s with a light northwest breeze and lots of sunshine.

New Year’s Eve forecast highs

After sunset temperatures will fall rapidly through the 40s, and we will be in the 30s at midnight, so if you’re planning on being outside for some of the firework shows or lighting off your own fireworks it will be very cold.

The good news is we won’t have to deal with rain, but clouds will increase tonight and tomorrow ahead of our next disturbance. It is possible we could see a few light late-day showers on New Year’s Day, mainly south of I-20.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

A warm front will move in from the Gulf Thursday. This will warm our temperatures into the 60s but it will also bring a chance of showers and storms through the day. While we may see some thunder/lightning, there does not look to be any severe weather threat with this system.

Rainfall accumulations will be highest south of I-30 where some areas could receive over an inch of rain.

Potential rainfall late Wednesday through early Friday

Drier air with a passing cold front will end the rain early Friday, and set up a dry weekend.

