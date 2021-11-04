Cold nights lead into a sunny and pleasant weekend

The sunshine that returned to the ArkLaTex today will stick around through the middle of next week. Temperatures Thursday night will flirt with freezing over parts of the area. Warmer temperatures settle in this weekend. Rain returns late next week.

Thursday turned out to be a mostly sunny but cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 30s over the northern part of the area where the clouds departed sooner. Lows were in the 40s elsewhere. Temperatures this afternoon have climbed into the upper 50s and low 60s. All of the ArkLaTex will see lows dip into the 30s Thursday night. At the very least, some scattered areas of frost will be possible. The north and western parts of the area could see temperatures fall pretty close to freezing. Highs Friday will stay below normal but should be several degrees warmer than what we experienced today as temperatures will likely climb into the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a clear sky over the area tonight. Expect lots of sunshine once again Friday. We will stay clear Friday night with more sunshine Saturday and Sunday. It appears that we could stay dry through the middle of next week as upper-level high pressure moves across the southern half of the area. Daytime highs will gradually warm into the mid to upper 70s. Overnight lows will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Our next disturbance will bring a chance of showers and thunderstorms sometime during the last half of next week. Models agree that some rain is coming. They are rather inconsistent on the timing. As of right now, it appears that our best chance of rain will be on Thursday. It is possible that this could be delayed until Friday. It appears that we could see rainfall totals with this system of around ½”.

Cooler air will return once this system moves out. Daytime highs will likely retreat to the low to middle 60s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Another warming trend will begin next weekend with the return of some sunshine. Highs could be back into the mid to upper 60s by next Sunday.

-Todd Warren