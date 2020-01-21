Cold pattern continues Tuesday.. winter weather possible in northern ArkLaTex Wednesday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another cold day awaits as temperatures will be very cold throughout the day. Our next disturbance will bring a chance of winter precipitation late tonight into tomorrow morning.

This morning we will all be in the 20s at sunrise, brrrrrrrrrrrr, so make sure you have the thick/warm winter coat as you step outside. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, likely a little cooler than yesterday due to increasing clouds later in the day.

We will start out with sunshine, but clouds moving in ahead of our next disturbance at the mid and upper levels will bring mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. No rain is expected today but we will see precipitation return tonight through Thursday.

Temperatures will fall into the low and mid-30s tonight as rain moves across the state of Texas and into the ArkLaTex. We may initially see snow develop across northeast Texas and McCurtain County, Oklahoma after midnight. As we continue into the morning hours tomorrow and temperatures warm aloft, we may see a brief changeover into sleet and freezing rain mainly along and north of the I-30 corridor. No significant accumulations are expected, but we may see some light icing and a dusting of snow across the northern ArkLaTex, primarily Red River, McCurtain, Howard, Little River, and Sevier counties.

Snowfall accumulations of less than 1 inch expected Wednesday morning north of I-20



As we move through the morning and temperatures warm any winter precipitation will transition to rain for the rest of the day Wednesday.

A final push of rain is expected with a cold front Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s so no winter weather is expected, but we may see a light to moderate steady rain for much of the day. Due to the cooler temperatures, no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations tonight through Thursday may be in the 1 to 2-inch range across much of the region.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday night

Dry air will return behind the front with a pleasant/cool pattern Friday through the weekend. We may see some 60-degree highs by late in the weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.