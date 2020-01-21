Cold pattern continues Tuesday.. winter weather possible in northern ArkLaTex Wednesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Another cold day awaits as temperatures will be very cold throughout the day. Our next disturbance will bring a chance of winter precipitation late tonight into tomorrow morning.
This morning we will all be in the 20s at sunrise, brrrrrrrrrrrr, so make sure you have the thick/warm winter coat as you step outside. Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 40s, likely a little cooler than yesterday due to increasing clouds later in the day. 

We will start out with sunshine, but clouds moving in ahead of our next disturbance at the mid and upper levels will bring mostly cloudy skies by this afternoon. No rain is expected today but we will see precipitation return tonight through Thursday. 

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Temperatures will fall into the low and mid-30s tonight as rain moves across the state of Texas and into the ArkLaTex. We may initially see snow develop across northeast Texas and McCurtain County, Oklahoma after midnight. As we continue into the morning hours tomorrow and temperatures warm aloft, we may see a brief changeover into sleet and freezing rain mainly along and north of the I-30 corridor. No significant accumulations are expected, but we may see some light icing and a dusting of snow across the northern ArkLaTex, primarily Red River, McCurtain, Howard, Little River, and Sevier counties. 

Snowfall accumulations of less than 1 inch expected Wednesday morning north of I-20


As we move through the morning and temperatures warm any winter precipitation will transition to rain for the rest of the day Wednesday. 
A final push of rain is expected with a cold front Thursday. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s so no winter weather is expected, but we may see a light to moderate steady rain for much of the day. Due to the cooler temperatures, no severe weather is expected. Rainfall accumulations tonight through Thursday may be in the 1 to 2-inch range across much of the region.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Thursday night

Dry air will return behind the front with a pleasant/cool pattern Friday through the weekend. We may see some 60-degree highs by late in the weekend. 

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

49° / 34°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 49° 34°

Wednesday

41° / 40°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 41° 40°

Thursday

53° / 39°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 53° 39°

Friday

57° / 36°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 57° 36°

Saturday

58° / 40°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 58° 40°

Sunday

61° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 61° 45°

Monday

65° / 48°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 65° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

33°

9 AM
Mostly Sunny
0%
33°

36°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
36°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

42°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

46°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
46°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

48°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

46°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
46°

43°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

41°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

40°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
40°

39°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

38°

11 PM
Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

37°

1 AM
Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

2 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

36°

3 AM
Cloudy
0%
36°

35°

4 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

5 AM
Cloudy
0%
35°

35°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
35°

35°

7 AM
Showers
50%
35°

35°

8 AM
Showers
60%
35°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories