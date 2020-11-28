Cold rain is expected for the ArkLaTex tonight and Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – So far, a mild afternoon in the ArkLaTex with lots of clouds around. In the next few hours, the rain will begin to increase from the southwest to the northeast. The main upper low will lead to higher rain chances tonight and Sunday morning. Lows will fall into the 40s. Highs for Sunday will near and around 50 degrees.

Through Sunday evening, I am expecting rainfall totals to be less than an inch of rain. Following the rain, the northwest winds will be increasing. Wind gusts will be up to 25-30 mph. The strong winds will lead to wind chill values Sunday night and Monday. For Monday morning, we could see values in the 20s. Freeze Warnings will be issued next week. The coldest morning will occur Tuesday morning.

Feels like Temperature

High pressure and sunshine will return on Monday and Tuesday. However, the weather conditions will be short-lived. As we remain in northwest flow, a weak disturbance will provide some rain showers for Wednesday evening and Thursday. Sunshine will return at the end of the week.

The next seven days