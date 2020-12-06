Cold start for Monday; sunny skies for next few days

Weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The early morning rain has moved out of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. As skies decrease tonight and with a dry airmass, we will see lows dropping into the 30s. It is possible to see lows near freezing for Monday morning. Monday afternoon will be nice.

Lows for Monday morning

For the upcoming work week, a ridge of high pressure will settle over the Central United States. As a result, we will continue to see nice weather. Sunny and mild afternoons matched up with cool nights. By Thursday, temperatures will get up to near 70 degrees. Clouds will begin to increase for Thursday night. Friday’s weather maker will be sitting near Baja California for most of the week.

As the upper ridge exits, the trough of low pressure will begin its move to the east. The best chance of rain will come on Friday. Some thunder could be possible with the rain. The rain will exit for Friday night into Saturday. For next weekend, daytime highs will drop back into the 50s.

The next seven days

