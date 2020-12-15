Cold temperatures and rain expected for Tuesday; wintry mix possible north of Interstate 30

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are waking up to some chilly temperatures in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s with overcast skies. Our next weather is beginning to take shape to the west. As the system moves east, we will see rain showers on the increase by the afternoon. With the overcast skies, I am not expecting much movement in temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s.

Highs for Tuesday

Depending on temperatures, we could see a changeover from rain to snow over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Similar to Sunday night, I am not expecting any accumulations because the ground is warm. Nevertheless, precipitation will remain all rain for areas south of Interstate 30. The rain will move out tonight. For Wednesday morning, some slick spots could be possible with any moisture likely to freeze north of Interstate 30. Wednesday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.

By the end of the workweek, daytime highs will begin to warm into the upper 50s. The upper ridge will bring back the sunshine and drier conditions. The sunshine will end on Saturday. The next upper-level trough will provide rain for Saturday. Sunshine and mild temperatures will return for Sunday.

The next seven days