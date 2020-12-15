                                     
January 01 2021 12:00 am

Cold temperatures and rain expected for Tuesday; wintry mix possible north of Interstate 30

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are waking up to some chilly temperatures in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the upper 20s and 30s with overcast skies. Our next weather is beginning to take shape to the west. As the system moves east, we will see rain showers on the increase by the afternoon. With the overcast skies, I am not expecting much movement in temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower to middle 40s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Highs for Tuesday

Depending on temperatures, we could see a changeover from rain to snow over the northern edge of the ArkLaTex. Similar to Sunday night, I am not expecting any accumulations because the ground is warm. Nevertheless, precipitation will remain all rain for areas south of Interstate 30. The rain will move out tonight. For Wednesday morning, some slick spots could be possible with any moisture likely to freeze north of Interstate 30. Wednesday will remain chilly with highs in the 40s.

By the end of the workweek, daytime highs will begin to warm into the upper 50s. The upper ridge will bring back the sunshine and drier conditions. The sunshine will end on Saturday. The next upper-level trough will provide rain for Saturday. Sunshine and mild temperatures will return for Sunday.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss