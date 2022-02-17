Colder air is invading the ArkLaTex and will stick around through Friday night. Above-normal temperatures return this weekend with plenty of sunshine. Heavy rain still looks promising next week with strong storms possible Monday.

A cold end to the week: A cold front has moved through the ArkLaTex Thursday. Much colder air is now invading the area and will settle in through Friday night. Temperatures Thursday began in the 60s and low 70s and have cooled into the 40s and 50s behind the front. Friday will feature below-normal temperatures as lows Friday morning will be in the 20s and low 30s. Daytime highs Friday will be nearly ten degrees below normal as we warm into the low to middle 50s. A warming trend will begin this weekend. Lows Friday night will once again dip below freezing. We will see daytime highs Saturday in the low to middle 60s. Highs Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s.

A quiet weather weekend: Futurecast shows that we will see the clouds over the area decrease Thursday night. Look for lots of sunshine Friday, a clear sky Friday night, and plenty of sunshine Saturday. Clouds could begin to move into the southern part of the area late Saturday night. Expect a mix of lots of clouds and a little bit of sunshine Sunday.

Futurecast 36 Hour Forecast

Heavy rain next week?: Fortunately, it appears that we could see some drought relief next week. The latest Drought Monitor issued today continues to show severe to extreme drought conditions over most of the area. As of right now, it appears that we could see the threat of rain from Monday into next Thursday. Severe weather will be possible next week, especially Monday. Any severe weather will probably be isolated to scattered in nature. Cooler air will begin to return to the area by the middle of next week. By the end of the week, we should see highs in the 50s and lows in the 20s & 30s.

Rainfall potential: Normally during a ten-day period in this time of year we receive about 1.5” of rain. Pretty much every long-range model continues to show that two to over three inches of rain will be possible.



Parade Weather: There will be lots of Mardi Gras festivities going in during the next couple of weekends. It should be clear for the Krewe of Centaur parade this Saturday. Temperatures will begin in the 60s and fall through the 50s. It still looks dry for next Saturday’s Krewe of Gemini parade. Temperatures will begin in the low to middle 50s and fall into the 40s.