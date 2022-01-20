Coldest air of the winter so far on the way

Very cold air will settle into the ArkLaTex for the next several days. The coldest air of the season will arrive Saturday morning. The weekend will end with more normal temperatures. Our next chance of rain will return Monday.

Thursday was a mostly cloudy and cold day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon temperatures were more than 30 degrees cooler than Wednesday as we have struggled to warm into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be even colder Friday morning as lows will range from the upper teens over the northern part of the area to the middle 20s over the south half of the area. We will stay rather chilly Friday with highs only slightly warmer in the low to middle 40s.

Futurecast shows that what is left of the clouds will move out Thursday night. We will see plenty of sunshine Friday. That sunshine will likely stick around through the weekend. Temperatures Saturday will remain below normal for this time of year. We will experience the coldest temperatures of the winter so far at many locations. Lows Saturday morning will likely be in the teens and lower 20s. Highs will stay in the 40s and low 50s over most of the area. We will finally return to normal by the end of the weekend as highs Sunday will warm into the mid to upper 50s.

Our next shot at rain will probably return during the day Monday. An upper-level disturbance will bring a good chance of rain. Thunderstorms are looking unlikely as temperatures Monday will only be in the 50s. Models show that rainfall amounts will be rather limited with totals of around ½” on most of the area. The rest of next week is looking cool and dry with highs in the 50s and 60s. We could see another chance of rain just in time for next weekend.