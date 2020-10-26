Combination of upper-low and Zeta to bring rain mainly for Wednesday

Zeta will likely make landfall Wednesday somewhere along the coast of Louisiana. It and an upper-level low will likely bring rain to the ArkLaTex Wednesday. Sunshine finally returns Thursday and could stick around a while with pleasant temperatures.

Monday was another cloudy and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Most of the area stayed dry with well below normal temperatures. Temperatures will likely stay below normal for the next several days as Zeta moves across the Gulf of Mexico and eventually moves across Southeast Louisiana. Don’t expect much change for Tuesday. We will likely stay cloudy with a slight chance for a few shower mainly across the northwestern half of the area. Tuesday morning lows will be in the 40s NW and 50s SE. Daytime highs Tuesday will range from the mid to upper 50s NW to the 60s and low 70s SE.

What will be Hurricane Zeta is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the coast of Louisiana Wednesday evening as a category one hurricane south of New Orleans. It is still quite possible that we could see some adjustments in the track to the west. I would not be surprised to see a landfall south-southwest of Lafayette. Since the storm will be moving NE at landfall, the impacts on our area should be minimal. We will not have any wind issues the way it looks right now. It also appears that rainfall totals in the ArkLaTex will be manageable. Most of our area will see rainfall totals in the range of one-half inch to more than two inches. Much of this rain won’t come from Zeta, but from the upper-level low passing through our region. You can see the latest forecasts and potential impacts from Zeta below.

Once Zeta races to the northeast, we will quickly see the return of some sunshine Thursday. We will then settle into a dry and rather pleasant weather pattern just in time for the Halloween weekend. Expect a warming trend to begin Thursday thanks to the sunshine. Highs Thursday will warm to the mid to upper 60s. We should see highs return to the low 70s by the end of the weekend. With the lack of clouds, overnight lows will actually be cooler for most of the area. We will see morning temperatures dip into the low to mid-40s this weekend. We could see highs in the middle 70s and lows in the lower 50s by the middle of next week.

–Todd Warren