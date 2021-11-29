Comfortable and dry weather this week, rain returns over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for a treat this week as we will have comfortable and dry weather through Friday, we’ll pay for the great weather by having to deal with some rain for the upcoming weekend.

Cold air will greet the early risers today, as temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s at sunrise. The wet ground from recent rain and cool temperatures is allowing some patchy to dense fog to develop, it won’t be a widespread issue, but valleys and low-lying areas will see some dense fog through 8 a.m.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

A subtle weather change today will have a major impact on our weather this week. Wind will turn from the northeast to the south today. This will start a warming trend that will continue through the remainder of the week. Highs should be comfortably in the upper 60s this afternoon with a light breeze out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. After we break through the morning fog in some areas it will be sunny through the afternoon and early evening with clear skies overnight.

The south breeze will bring a daytime and an overnight warming trend. Overall the mornings will stay cool but lows are forecast to be in the 40s tonight, we may not see any 30-degree temperatures for the remainder of the week.

Monday night into Tuesday morning forecast low temperatures

Highs will be in the low 70s under partly cloudy skies Tuesday, and the mostly sunny to partly cloudy weather will continue through Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Our next cold front will approach the ArkLaTex late Friday, it’s possible we may see some rain late in the day, but for now, I have left the Friday forecast dry. This front will move into the ArkLaTex Saturday bringing a round of rain and thunderstorms during the day, with some rain lingering into Sunday. Saturday looks to be the most weather impacted day, as there’s a chance the rain could move through quick enough to leave Sunday dry in many areas. If you have outdoor plans this weekend keep up to date with the forecast throughout the week.