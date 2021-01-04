Comfortable and dry weather to begin the week, a chance of rain returns Wednesday and late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a comfortable start to the week as we should enjoy above normal temperatures and sunshine Monday and Tuesday. A chance of rain returns Wednesday, and we may have to be on the lookout for some winter weather late in the weekend.

For your Monday, a passing cold front may bring a few clouds in the morning and temperatures at sunrise will be in the 30s north of I-30 and in the low to mid-40s in all other areas. We should see the clouds move east of the ArkLaTex by the late morning as dry air moves in with a light northwest breeze. High temperatures will warm into the low and mid-60s this afternoon, similar to Sunday, about 5 to 10 degrees above average.

Tuesday will be a very nice day as well. Temperatures will start out a little colder in the 30s in all areas early in the morning, with a brief freeze north of I-30. All-day sunshine will warm high temperatures into the low and mid-60s again with a light east breeze.



Clouds will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. This front could bring a few scattered rain showers by Wednesday morning, before a weak line of rain and isolated thunderstorms develops during the afternoon and evening. The severe weather potential is very low with this system, but it may bring rainfall accumulations between half an inch to 1 inch across some portions of Louisiana and southern Arkansas. This rain will wind down quickly Wednesday night, but we will be cloudy and cooler behind this front Thursday, with the cool air sticking around into next weekend.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday through Wednesday night

Next weekend is looking interesting. We should be dry Saturday, but another cold front will swing into an already cold airmass Sunday. There looks to be a decent chance of rainfall, and for the second day in a row there is an agreement with the forecast models we could see a changeover into snow Sunday evening into early Monday morning. As of now, it’s too far out to guesstimate any accumulations or impacts, but definitely something to keep up with throughout the week.