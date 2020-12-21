Comfortable and dry weather to start the week, rain returns Wednesday, cool air for Christmas

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is the first day of Winter, and we will enjoy beautiful weather today as well as tomorrow. Our next cold front will bring rain Wednesday, with dry weather expected Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Monday morning is starting out with the usual chill, as temperatures at sunrise will be in the 30s. While there won’t be as much fog as we experienced Sunday morning, conditions are right to see some patchy fog around sunrise. This will be short-lived as the sun will be shining down for much of the day with highs winding up in the mid-60s, with a few areas making a run at the upper 60s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees above average for the date.

Monday afternoon forecast highs

Looking ahead to Tuesday, morning temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s, with another round of afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s. We’ll start the day with some sunshine, but likely wind up partly to mostly cloudy by sunset as our next cold front approaches the region.



This front will move in during the day Wednesday. A line of rain showers will develop by the late morning and afternoon. There doesn’t look to be much to worry about as far as severe weather, but a thunderstorm or two isn’t out of the question. Rain will come to an end Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Rainfall accumulations will average a quarter-inch or less in most areas.

Potential rainfall accumulations Wednesday

This front may not bring a lot of rain, but it will bring much colder air. After starting out the week in the 60s, highs will drop into the 40s Christmas Eve with dry air bringing a return of sunshine Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. After a cold Christmas morning with temperatures in the 20s and low 30s, highs will wind up cool but comfortable in the low to mid-50s.

The weekend weather pattern is a bit uncertain as it looks like a cold front will bring another chance of rain Sunday. It is possible we may see a little rain develop Saturday, but for now I have left the early weekend forecast dry.