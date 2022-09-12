SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will begin the week with mild and dry air taking over behind a cold front that passed through late Sunday. Mornings will be cool and afternoons warm for the next 5 to 7 days.

Low humidity and pleasant weather today: You are in for a treat this morning and temperatures have cooled into the 50s and 60s. The coolest air will be located north of I-30 through McCurtain, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Hempstead, and Nevada counties where we will be in the low 50s before sunrise. You may want to grab a jacket or something with long sleeves in these areas prior to 9 a.m.

Our wind has turned to the north, pushing dry air into the ArkLaTex this morning. Humidity levels have dropped significantly in the past 24 hours. After highs made it into the low 90s this weekend, the new airmass will be welcomed with highs in the mid-80s this afternoon.

Dry weather expected throughout the week: With high pressure taking over the daily rains we have experienced over the last month will dry up. Expect sunny skies throughout the day, the wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour through the afternoon.

Futurecast updated every hour

The coolest air since Spring will settle in tonight: The pleasant nights and mornings will settle in throughout the week. With the low humidity, our low temperatures will dip into the 50s overnight. We will have many 50 and 60-degree nights throughout the week.

Warm air builds for the remainder of the week: The mostly sunny and dry weather is expected to stick around through at least Friday. High temperatures will make it to near 90 again tomorrow, and settle into the low and mid-90s throughout the week. We will feel some humidity come back, but it should remain relatively low through at least Thursday.

The 6 to 10-day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows drier than average conditions over the next week and a half.