Comfortable and dry Wednesday, rain returns late Thursday into Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After a cool start to our Wednesday, it will turn into a glorious Spring afternoon.

High pressure is building in behind yesterday’s cold front, and that is ideal this time of the year. A dry north breeze moving around the high will funnel cooler and dry into the ArkLaTex giving us mostly sunny skies, but we will start out the morning in the 40s and 50s so you may want to grab a jacket or sweater across Oklahoma and southern Arkansas if you’re outside early in the day.

After the cool start, sunshine will warm us to near normal this afternoon with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour. The north wind will keep our humidity low so it will feel wonderful even though a few areas may reach 80° late in the afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon forecat highs

Thursday will bring another cool morning followed by a warm/comfortable afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Clouds will increase late Thursday ahead of our next cold front which will move through the ArkLaTex late Thursday into Friday.

Rain will begin Thursday night across the northern ArkLaTex, with the front moving into east Texas and Louisiana during the day Friday. We may be dealing with rain and scattered storms for much of the day. The severe weather threat is low, but the SPC has a ‘marginal risk’ out for areas south of I-20 where warm air will be in place ahead of the cold front. High wind and hail will be main threats Friday afternoon/evening in these areas.

Friday severe weather risk

One thing we may have to watch on Friday is the threat for heavy rain north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. While rainfall will average an inch or less in most areas, McCurtain/Howard/Sevier counties may see some locations pick up 2 to 3 inches of rain due to the slow movement of the front late Thursday/early Friday.

Excessive rainfall outlook Thursday night into Friday morning

Mother’s Day weekend is looking wonderful. We’ll see cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s and low 70s Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

