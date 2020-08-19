Comfortable pattern with low humidity through Friday, tropical impacts in the Gulf possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are in for gorgeous summer weather Wednesday and Thursday, with a warming trend expected this weekend. We are still watching for the potential for 2 tropical systems to impact the Gulf coast next week.

For Wednesday, I know you will enjoy below normal temperatures and low humidity. Highs will be running a few degrees cooler than yesterday due to a reinforcing ‘cool front’ which should hold highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and keep our wind out of the north, thus holding out humidity lower for a few more days.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Due to the dry air we have in place ahead of this front, it won’t be able squeeze out any rain, but we may see a few clouds drift through on what will otherwise be another mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. The dry weather will likely continue Thursday and Friday, but we may see a few rain showers develop close to our Louisiana parishes later in the week, but don’t get your hopes up for any rain until early next week.

Thursday should be a carbon copy of Wednesday, with morning temperatures in the 60s, low humidity, and highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. If we could keep this pattern around for the rest of the summer months there would be few complaints. However, it looks like a south breeze will return this weekend which will bring some humidity back by late Saturday, and high temperatures will warm into the low and mid-90s.

National Hurricane Center 5 day tropical outlook (red = high chance for development)

It gets interesting next week as we are still watching 2 tropical systems trekking across the Atlantic that may develop into named storms soon and scoot towards the Gulf Of Mexico next week. The models aren’t showing much development with the tropical wave closest to us at the moment. It could help to enhance the sea-breeze next week and perhaps give us a little rain sometime around Tuesday. It’s still too far out to project at this point.

The second wave is showing more potential to develop into a Tropical Storm or Hurricane as it approaches the Gulf late next week. Please check back for updates in the upcoming days. The map below shows forecast model output of the potential track of the centers of the storms through the middle of next week.

Spaghetti plots for 2 potential systems

