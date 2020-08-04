Comfortable summer weather with low humidity Tuesday, heat returns soon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will give us another decent Summer day ahead of a returning rain chances midweek, followed by a big warmup as we move into the weeekend.

If you get outside early this Tuesday morning, do it! We should have sunrise temperatures in the 60s, and some areas north of I-30 will be in the low 60s. The lower humidity is resulting in these comfortable morning temperatures, and even though it will be warm this afternoon it will feel unseasonably nice for August with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The dry air will keep out rain chances down today. We only have a very slight chance of a stray shower popping up across our east Texas counties. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy throughout the day.

There is a disturbance moving across the Plains that has triggered some rain and storms in Oklahoma and Kansas. As the Summer ridge of high pressure in the western U.S. expands like a balloon in the upcoming days it will nudge this disturbance in our direction Wednesday/Thursday. We’ll have a slight chance of showers and storms each day with a few more clouds helping to hold high temperatures in the low 90s. A south breeze returning will start to drive our humidity upwards in the upcoming days ending our pleasant August run of temperatures.

High pressure will take over the pattern Friday, and likely bring an end to any rain through the weekend. Weekend highs will be in the mid-90s with high humidity pushing our heat index values closer to 105 degrees.

In the Atlantic, Tropial Storm Isaias will be moving into the highly populated areas along the northeast coast including Philadelphia, New York, and Boston. If you have travel plans to these areas you can see the latest tropical update at https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/tracking-the-tropics/

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play