Comfortable temperatures Monday, another chance of severe storms Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will see some areas of mist/drizzle early Monday, but as the atmosphere dries out we will see dry conditions for most of the morning and afternoon.

This morning we are seeing dense fog north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas, temperatures across the region are in the 50s, we will stay mostly cloudy to overcast this morning, and partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. High temperatures will be comfortable, near normal in the 70s.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

We do have a weak disturbance that will move in overnight, and we may see a narrow band of showers and isolated thunderstorms overnight tor early tomorrow morning somewhere between I-20 and I-30. Most of the rain will be gone by sunrise leaving us partly cloudy for much of the day Tuesday ahead of our next strong upper-level disturbance.

This disturbance will move into the region Wednesday. Once again we will be under the threat of severe weather, particularly Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center is showing a ‘slight risk’ meaning scattered severe storms will be possible across much of the region Wednesday. Large hail and high wind will be the primary threats as a cold front moves in, with the extent of any threat for tornadoes uncertain at this time.

Wednesday severe weather outlook

Dry air will move in behind this cold front Wednesday night ending the severe weather threat and any lingering rainfall. We will see some spots perhaps pick up 1 to 2 inches of rainfall. This won’t cause any issues north of I-20, but south of I-20 where we saw heavy rain Sunday, a low-end flash flood threat may develop.

Potential rainfall accumulations through Wednesday night

Thursday will be a gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and highs in the 70s. One more cold front late Friday will bring another round of storms late this week and early in the weekend. The extent of any severe weather threat is uncertain, but something to keep an eye on given we are in the peak of severe weather season.

7 day forecast

