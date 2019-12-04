Comfortable temperatures Wednesday.. slight rain chance returns late tomorrow into Friday morning

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After another cold morning, wonderful weather is expected for much of your Wednesday. Clouds will return late ahead of our next cold front which will bring rain Thursday night into Friday morning.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s today with calm wind. A pleasant warm-up will take highs into the mid and upper 60s, a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Wednesday forecast highs

We’ll see lots of sunshine early before clouds move in during the afternoon and evening. No rain is expected today or during the daylight hours tomorrow. Expect lows tonight in the 40s and Thursday highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Our next cold front will bring rain showers late tomorrow night through Friday morning. Most of the rain will be during the overnight hours so little impact is expected to any outdoor plans Thursday or Friday. We may see an isolated thunderstorm or two, but no severe weather is expected. Rain totals will generally range from a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch where any thunderstorms develop.

Rainfall estimated accumulation Thursday night into Friday morning

We’ll likely see clouds linger Friday with highs falling back into the low and mid-60s. A stronger cold front is on the way next week.

Between fronts we will sandwich in a dry and pleasant weekend. Saturday highs will be in the 60s, and then in the low 70s Sunday.

Next week’s cold front will bring a shot of rain Monday into Tuesday. Look for another blast of cold air to arrive behind this front with temperatures falling into the 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Extended forecast

