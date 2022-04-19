SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be another enjoyable day of Spring weather today before a chance of rain and a few storms return tonight and tomorrow. Heat and humidity will build as we head into the weekend.

If you enjoy the cooler air, get outside and take advantage of it this morning, as it will be the last cool morning of the week. Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 40s, with highs headed into the low and mid-70s. These highs will be within a degree or two of yesterday’s high temperatures which felt great. The wind will turn to the southeast this afternoon, breezy at times between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Scattered rain and thunderstorms for some areas tonight and tomorrow: A small ripple in the atmosphere will zip across the ArkLaTex beginning tonight and continuing through tomorrow morning. The south breeze that returns today will start a steady stream of humidity into the ArkLaTex. As this disturbance hits the humid air tonight we will being to see a few scattered rain showers and spotty thunderstorms after 9 p.m. The rain during the overnight hours will mainly be confined to areas north of I-30 in Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas.

FutureCast

The chance of scattered rain and storms will continue into Wednesday morning, with rain pushing south into the I-20 corridor as well. Fortunately, this system will lack the ingredients for severe weather, so at this point, no severe thunderstorms are expected. Any storms that manage to develop will be capable of gusty winds and lightning, but likely won’t be severe. The severe weather risk is expected to remain northwest of the ArkLaTex with this system into Oklahoma and Kansas.

Severe weather risk Wednesday

Very warm and humid late this week and into the weekend: The rain will end late Wednesday, and the weather pattern that takes over going into the weekend might be our warmest of 2022 so far. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Thursday through Sunday. The high humidity will result in partly to mostly cloudy skies. The clouds and humidity will keep our temperatures from cooling off much at night as lows later in the week will be in the mid to upper 60s.

I have included a slight chance of rain Sunday, but it looks more likely our next strong Spring storms will hold off until the Monday/Tuesday timeframe. It’s almost a week out, but there may be a chance of severe weather with the system early next week.