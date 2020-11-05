Comfortable weather continues through the weekend, cold front to bring some rain and cooler air next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will be mostly unchanged as we move through the rest of the week, the only noticeable difference today will be a few more clouds, but we’ll still see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

We’re running on the cool side again this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s and low 50s, so grab a jacket if you’re outside before 10 a.m. It’s cool, but not quite as cold as the past few mornings. Temperatures will mirror yesterday for much of the day as we’ll wind up near 70 degrees by noon, with highs reaching the mid and upper 70s around 2 or 3 p.m. Wind will remain light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday planner

You may notice a few more clouds around throughout the day, making for what will be partly cloudy skies. There is an area of low pressure passing through the Plains and it is stirring up a few clouds that will drift into the ArkLaTex at times. The air is too dry to bring any rainfall, and we will be dry throughout the day even though futurecast shows a few isolated showers trying to develop.

Friday will bring another day of comfortable temperatures as we’ll be in the 50s in the morning, and sounding like a broken record as we warm into the 70s during the afternoon.

The weekend is looking great, with daytime highs remaining in the mid-70s for all locations. We will likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and there is a very slight chance of rain developing Sunday, but it looks like most of us will stay dry until next week.

Our next cold front will roll through late Tuesday into early Wednesday. Given that the air will still be fairly dry ahead of this front we won’t see any widespread rain, but a narrow band of showers and isolated storms may accompany the front. Temperatures will fall into the 60s, closer to average November temperatures by Wednesday.

Currents and forecast track for Tropical Depression Eta

It is this cold front that will likely steer Tropical Depression/Storm/Hurricane Eta away from the region. Eta is currently over central America but is forecast to move back over the Caribbean/Gulf and reform this weekend. The forecast track calls for it to brush Florida early next week perhaps wind up in the central or eastern Gulf by the middle of the week.

