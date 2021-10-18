Comfortable weather Monday, warming trend begins tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The comfortable and cooler Fall weather will continue today, a small warming trend will begin tomorrow and bring highs slightly above average for the rest of the week.

Few complaints with the weather today as our temperatures will be in the low 50s at sunrise, with a few clouds rolling through early in the morning. Grab a jacket if you’re out and about before 10 a.m. We will eventually have mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity will remain very low, and wind will be light and out of the south at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High pressure is now moving east of the region, and with the air going clockwise around this high a south breeze will return off the Gulf bringing us a small warming trend in the upcoming days. Morning temperatures will stay on the cool side tomorrow, but a small warming trend will be felt in the mornings and afternoons for the remainder of the week.

Highs will be in the low 80s Tuesday, we will have slightly higher humidity but it won’t be too noticeable until later in the week as the humidity builds ahead of our next cold front. Highs will be in the mid-80s Wednesday and Thursday.

This front will move into the ArkLaTex Thursday, but it will be moving into the relatively dry air so the chance for rain is low for most areas. Only a few showers are expected to develop Thursday into Friday. Rainfall accumulations through next weekend will be less than a tenth of an inch in most areas.