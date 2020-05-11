Comfortable weather pattern continues Monday, rain and storms return this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wonderful weather pattern we had over Mother’s Day weekend will continue today, but several chances for rain and storms are on the way through next weekend.

We did have a reinforcing cold front move through late yesterday, and that will keep our air dry and comfortable today. Temperatures will warm from the 50s at sunrise, to the 70s and low 80s this afternoon.

Monday forecast high temperatures

High pressure will keep us rain-free today, but an active weather pattern to our northwest will result in a few clouds at times, overall it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Clouds will increase across the region tonight and we may see a few early day showers in northeast Texas and Oklahoma Tuesday. This isn’t a cold front, but a warm front that will move through Tuesday so at this point no widespread or significant severe weather is expected, but a few storms Tuesday afternoon/evening could bring a high wind gust or two across east Texas (there is also a very slight chance of an isolated tornado during the afternoon/evening). The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ for severe weather for our far western counties.

Slight to scattered rain showers and storms will be possible again Thursday, before our next cold front moves in Friday and Saturday. These two days will bring our highest chance for rain with temperatures running in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through next weekend.

