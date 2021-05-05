Comfortable weather through Friday, thunderstorms return Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We started out the week with the warmest day of the year Monday, severe weather impacted many of us yesterday, and today the weather will be perfect.

There is a chill in the air again as we will have early morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You will want something with long sleeves if you’re spending more than a few minutes outside before 10 a.m.

A north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour has cleared our skies, lowered our humidity, and will bring sunny skies throughout the day. Expect highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will feel warm if you’re standing in the sun this afternoon, but perfect in the shade. Wind will remain light throughout the day.

Wednesday forecast high temperatures

The dry air will continue to bring comfortable weather for the remainder of the week. Lows will be in the low to mid-50s again tonight, with a few clouds expected to roll across the northern ArkLaTex. Futurecast has been hinting at the potential for a few rain showers to develop early Thursday morning, but at this point, the air is too dry for any accumulations to occur so I have left rain out of the forecast. Humidity will remain low through Friday with highs returning to the low 80s Thursday and Friday.

We should start to feel the humidity return this weekend as a south wind arrives ahead of our next cold front. This front will move into the ArkLaTex Sunday. Given we are 5 days away there remains some timing differences with the forecast models, but you should expect rain and thunderstorms to increase by Sunday afternoon/evening. Given it’s early May and we are in the peak of severe weather season a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out, but widespread severe weather doesn’t appear to be a threat as of now. This front may stall over the region early next week keeping scattered rain and storms in the forecast Monday and Tuesday as well. In fact, looking beyond the 7-day forecast the scattered rainfall may stick around for much of next week.