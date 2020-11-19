Comfortable weather Thursday, clouds increase tonight, rain possible Sunday with thunderstorms next Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our comfortable weather will continue for a few more days, then an active weather pattern could bring 3 chances for rain and storms Sunday, Tuesday, and late next week. Tuesday has the potential to bring a few strong to severe storms to the ArkLaTex.

Before we get to the active weather, Friday will be another enjoyable day. We’ll start out with lots of sunshine and cool temperatures in the 30s and 40s. Expect to see a few more mid and upper-level clouds zip through today, bringing partly cloudy skies at times but there is no rain in our forecast through Saturday. Highs will remain in the low to mid-70s where we have been throughout the week. You will feel more wind today, with a south breeze sometimes above 10 miles per hour.

Friday and Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, but temperatures will stay comfortably in the 70s.

We are starting to get a better handle on the timing of Sunday’s cold front. Forecast models are in better agreement today that the front will bring rain late Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon across the northern ArkLaTex. Locations along and south of I-20 may stay dry through the late afternoon with rain arriving during the evening and overnight hours. The wind energy and wind shear are low with this system so severe weather is not expected but a few thunderstorms capable of lightning and brief heavy downpours are possible.

We will likely dry out and cool into the 60s with clouds lingering Monday. We will warm up quickly Tuesday ahead of our next cold front that will bring an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms during the day Tuesday and into Tuesday night.

The Tuesday cold front has more in the way of wind energy and wind shear so a few strong to severe storms look possible. Keep in mind this is 5 days out so any severe weather threat and the timing of the threat won’t be narrowed down for a few more days. Some areas across the northern ArkLaTex may receive 1 to 2 inches of rain between the rain expected Sunday and Tuesday, but no heavy rain or flash flooding concerns are expected to arise. The latest drought update will be issued this morning, visit our new DROUGHT WATCH for updates: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/drought-watch/

We should begin to clear out quickly Wednesday into Thanksgiving Day. If I had to venture a guess on Thanksgiving it’s looking partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 60s.

A third cold front is looking possible next Friday into Saturday. If you are traveling back to the ArkLaTex from Thanksgiving outside of the area keep an eye on how the forecast develops.