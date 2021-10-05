Comfortable weather today, heating up this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will enjoy a few more days of great weather in the ArkLaTex before the heat returns late this week and into the weekend. There is a slight chance some areas could see rain develop this afternoon.

You will be greeted by cool air again this morning as sunrise temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s under mostly clear skies. The atmosphere hasn’t completely dried out so we may see some areas of light or patchy fog through 8 a.m. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees at the lunch hour, with highs in the low to mid-80s this afternoon with a light north breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour with relatively low humidity.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The northeast wind is coming in behind an area of low pressure that is in southeast Louisiana. This low will help to trigger scattered showers and storms east of the ArkLaTex, but a few of these showers may try to surf that northeast wind into the ArkLaTex. A brief rain shower with light accumulations will be possible mainly between noon and 6 p.m. east of I-49 in Arkansas and Louisiana. This would include Nevada and Columbia counties in Arkansas, as well as Claiborne, Bienville, Natchitoches, Red River, and Webster parishes in Louisiana.

It still looks like most of us will make it through the remainder of the week without seeing any raindrops. Wednesday should be another wonderful day with cool morning temperatures, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid-80s.

We will begin to feel a change in the air Thursday as a south breeze begins to push humidity into the region, and we are headed for that Summer feeling Thursday through Sunday. High temperatures may break 90 degrees again by Friday and stay in the low 90s through a dry and partly cloudy weekend.

There is decent agreement with the forecast models showing a cold front approaching the region next Monday. While they agree on the timing of the front, they do not agree on the amount of rain it will bring. So for now we are including a chance of scattered thunderstorms Monday, and a drop in temperatures early next week.