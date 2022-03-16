SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – What a treat today will be, we have some gorgeous weather lined up for the afternoon. We have more great weather to look forward to this weekend, but in between, we will have a chance for a few severe storms Thursday night. There will be another threat for severe weather early next week.

Fog is developing across most of the ArkLaTex this morning. Roadway visibility will likely dip to 1 more or less for the morning commute. The fog is developing due to the dry air above, the damp ground from recent rain, and cool temperatures in the 40s.

You will need a jacket for a few hours this morning as early-day temperatures will be in the 40s. The fog and morning clouds will break by 9 or 10 a.m. revealing some great weather for the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s with partly cloudy skies and a light north breeze of 5 miles per hour.

Breezy and warm weather is expected Thursday. St. Patrick’s Day will begin with temperatures in the upper 40s and wind up partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 70s. It will turn breezy as a south wind ramps up to 15 to 20 miles per hour. This will be the Gulf air being drawn in ahead of a cold front scheduled to arrive Thursday night into early Friday morning.

Severe weather will be possible Thursday night. While the front is not expected to bring any heavy rain, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop between 9 p.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Friday morning. It is during this window that where storms could tap into the right ingredients to bring large hail, quarter to half-dollar sized. Damaging wind gusts and tornadoes are not expected. The Storm Prediction Center has the ArkLaTex in their ‘Slight Risk’ outlook, meaning scattered severe storms are possible but widespread severe weather is not expected.

Severe weather outlook Thursday night into early Friday morning

It will be cooler Friday following the front, but we have great weather on the way for the weekend. Temperatures will fall into the 60s Friday with a breezy west wind, but quiet, sunny, and comfortable weather is expected over the weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and in the mid-70s Sunday.

Severe storms are possible again next week. The next weather disturbance will arrive Monday into Tuesday. We’re still fine-tuning the timing, but we may have a window for severe storms Monday afternoon, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. All hazards will be possible, including wind, hail, and a few tornadoes. While you’re enjoying the beautiful weekend keep up with the weather pattern we’re expecting early next week! You can move the slider below to see the severe weather outlook for Monday and Tuesday.