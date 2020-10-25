Complex weather forecast ahead featuring rain and storms; Zeta to hit Louisiana midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –The clouds and cooler temperatures are still stuck in the area. Temperatures are still in the 50s and 60s. The warm front is still in Central Texas. Tonight, temperatures will fall a few degrees in the middle and upper 50s. As we head towards Monday, we are awaiting the big upper-level system over the Rockies to slide into the Desert Southwest. A cold front will ease into the ArkLaTex for Monday. Although, the best chance for rain will be over the northern sections of the region.

For Tuesday, I am expecting more of the same with the clouds and a few rain showers. The forecast will change Tuesday night into Wednesday. In the tropics, Zeta is in the Southern Gulf of Mexico. It is in a favorable environment for development and it will become a hurricane by Tuesday. The good news is Zeta will weaken as it approaches the Louisiana coastline. The moisture from Zeta and the upper-level system will lead to great rain chances for Wednesday in the ArkLaTex. The system will move out quickly Wednesday evening.

By the end of the workweek, the forecast is looking great. I am expecting lots of sunshine and temperatures will be mild. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s. Lows in the 40s.

