SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A dry cold front moving through the ArkLaTex this morning will bring us a breezy, sunny, and cool day. It will be warmer and pleasant over the weekend, and there is a strong cold front on the way next week, strong enough to bring some winter weather to the ArkLaTex.

Sunrise temperatures will range from the upper 20s north of I-30, to the mid-30s in Texarkana and Shreveport. The passing cold front will be pushing what’s left of the clouds out of the ArkLaTex as we continue through the morning. Sunny skies are expected this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s. A north wind will become breezy today ramping up to 15 miles per hour this afternoon, with gusts of 20 to 25 miles per hour. This will add a wind chill to the temperatures, making it feel colder than the thermometer says.

Forecast high temperatures Friday afternoon

Wind will relax after sunset, with temperatures dropping below freezing into the 20s and low 30s overnight.

Forecast low temperatures Friday night

We couldn’t ask for a much better weekend for late January. A south breeze will return Saturday and begin a warming trend that will carry highs into the low 60s under sunny skies Saturday afternoon, and into the upper 60s with continued sunny weather Sunday.

A new week will bring rapidly changing weather as the first of several chances for rain will return Monday. Rainfall Monday and Tuesday will be light, with the strong cold front bringing a higher potential for rain and impactful weather Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Strong cold front arriving Wednesday p.m. through Thursday a.m.

We don’t know how this will play out yet as there is a lot of uncertainty with the timing of the front. The timing will have a lot to do with any potential for severe weather as well as winter precipitation. The current forecast calls for rain and thunderstorms to develop as the front moves in Wednesday evening with a low threat of any severe weather. Warmer Gulf air will supply the fuel for rainfall accumulations of 1 to 2 inches across much of the region. The cold air will be arriving quickly behind the front which may change this rain into sleet and then snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Accumulations look possible near and north of I-30, but if the track of the system, the strength of the system, or the timing of the system change, so will the forecast. Stay tuned!