SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The storm system that brought the severe weather and heavy rain isn’t done with us yet. We won’t have any rain today, but breezy and cooler weather will arrive for a few days, with the warmest stretch of 2022 on the way late this weekend into next week.

Dry and cooler air will take over today: Sunrise temperatures will be in the mid-40s, with a breezy west wind of 10 miles per hour making it necessary to take a jacket or sweater if you’re going outside. Although we will see some sun return today, it will remain cool with highs in the 50s and low 60s, almost 10 degrees below average. It will be breezy and sometimes windy with a west wind of 15 miles per hour, gusting up to 25 miles per hour.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Clouds linger in some areas today: The only question with today’s forecast is how much sun some of us will see. The area of low pressure that triggered the storms yesterday is moving northeast and away from us, but it will pull some clouds across the northern ArkLaTex this morning. It may remain mostly cloudy near and north of I-30, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny weather in all other areas. We will be dry today, and likely won’t see any rain return until the middle of next week.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Unseasonably cold weather tonight: Our typical low temperature by late March is around 50 degrees. Cool air will settle in tonight with low temperatures in the 30s and low 40s. It does not look like we will dip below freezing, but with the mid-30s in the forecast throughout the northern ArkLaTex, now that we are well into the growing season, it may be a good idea to cover up cold-sensitive plants tonight.

Forecast low temperatures Wednesday night

Warmer weather returns this weekend and into next week: As we often see by this time of the year the cooler pattern won’t stick around long. Highs will return to the 70s by Friday, and we should be nearing 80-degree highs Sunday over what will be a dry and sunny weekend.

Early next week we may have highs in the mid-80s by Tuesday. Our next cold front will brush the ArkLaTex late Tuesday into Wednesday bringing our next chance for rain.