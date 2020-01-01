Cool and cloudy start to 2020.. rain and a few storms return late today and tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy New Year! Our first day of 2020 is going to be cloudy and cool, with rain developing in some areas late this afternoon and into the evening.

This morning it is very cold again as all locations are in the 30s. You may notice a haze, and smell smoke from last night’s fireworks as you step outside. A temperature inversion (a warm layer of stable air above the surface) is acting like a lid and keeping the cold/smoky air trapped at the surface.

Clouds will increase today, and we will spend most of our Wednesday under mostly cloudy to overcast skies. A few late day rain showers will be possible mainly along and south of I-20. Rain will pick up tonight and periods of rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected for much of the day Thursday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The rain will be heaviest across east Texas and Louisiana where accumulations may be between 1 to 2 inches, with isolated higher amounts across the Toledo Bend region. No flash flood concerns are expected. There is a Flash Flood Watch east of the ArkLaTex. Despite a few rumbles of thunder, no severe weather is expected.

Forecast rainfall accumulations through Thursday night

We may see some lingering clouds and a stray shower Friday as a cold front moves in. This front will bring a slow return of sunshine and a fantastic weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s, with Sunday temperatures warming nicely into the mid 60s.

Our next cold front will roll in late Monday into Tuesday morning. It looks like the majority of the rain will fall overnight with a temperature drop behind the front Tuesday.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.