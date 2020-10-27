Tracking-the-Tropics-Laura

Cool and cloudy Tuesday, rain to increase Wednesday due to a combination of a cold front and Hurricane Zeta

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tuesday will be another cool and cloudy day with a slight chance of a few rain showers developing. An incoming cold front and Hurricane Zeta will bring an increasing chance of rain late tonight and Wednesday.

Tuesday morning is starting out with some fog and drizzle. We may see a steady mist/drizzle at times this morning north of I-30 in Arkansas and Oklahoma. All other areas will be dealing with patchy fog and overcast skies. Visibility has dropped to 1 mile in some areas, so be prepared for some pockets of dense fog if you are commuting before 9 a.m.

Sunrise temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s, and there will be little change to the temperatures today compared to yesterday. Highs will range from the 50s, to the mid-70s depending on your location. The coldest air will be across the northern ArkLaTex.

The steady and heavy rain associated with our cold front will stay to our north today, but we may see the occasional rain shower develop across the northern ArkLaTex. I can’t rule out a stray shower anywhere today, but any impacts from rain will be minimal through this evening. That will change tonight as the cold front begins to move in and Tropical Storm/Hurricane Zeta approaches the northern Gulf Coast. You can see the latest impact graphics on Zeta below.

By Wednesday morning rain and isolated thunderstorms will increase across much of east Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas as an area of low pressure moving out of the Rockies nudges the cold front into the ArkLaTex. Later in the day the outer bands of Hurricane Zeta will be moving up from the coast and will likely bring rain and isolated storms to Louisiana and southern Arkansas. Widespread rain is likely throughout the day.

The threat of any severe weather is low, but it’s looking increasingly likely that we will see 1 to 2 inches of rain in most areas with isolated amounts up to 3 inches. Given that we have been dry lately the ground should be able to soak up this rainfall without any flash flood concerns arising, but flood-prone roads and drainage areas may be flowing with high water at times during the heavier downpours.

The cold front will carry the remnants of Zeta east late Wednesday into Thursday so we will begin to dry out Thursday. It looks like clouds will be slow to clear, and a breezy west wind will push cold air into the region. Highs may struggle to reach the 60s in some areas Thursday.

Friday and the weekend will bring some sunshine back to our lives. Highs on Friday will be in the 60s, but return to the low 70s in many areas on Halloween Saturday and also Sunday. Trick or treat conditions will be dry and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

